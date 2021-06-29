World Markets

Australia's Telstra to sell 49% of mobile tower business for $2.1 bln

Arundhati Dutta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's biggest telecom firm Telstra Corp said on Wednesday it would sell a 49% stake in its mobile tower business for A$2.8 billion ($2.10 billion) and return half the sale proceeds to shareholders.

A consortium of three funds comprising of Future Fund, Commonwealth Superannuation Corp and Sunsuper will buy the stake in InfraCo Towers, Telstra said, with the deal valuing the entire business at A$5.9 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Andrew Penn said the details on returning proceeds to shareholders would be disclosed at a later date, and flagged a potential buyback with the company's annual results announcement in August.

Telstra's Towers business is the largest mobile tower infrastructure provider in Australia, with about 8,200 towers.

($1 = 1.3312 Australian dollars)

