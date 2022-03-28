Australia's Telstra to form new holding company in last stage of restructuring

Australian telecom firm Telstra Corp Ltd said on Tuesday it will form a new holding company, Telstra Group Ltd, as a part of the final steps of its restructure.

The new proposed holding company will consist of four main entities, Telstra said.

In 2020, the company announced plans to split into three units and divest its mobile towers business.

Telstra said on Tuesday that once the new holding company is in place, it intends to establish its international business under a separate unit within the Telstra Group.

