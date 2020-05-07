US Markets
NWSA

Australia's Telstra to book $195 mln impairment charge on Foxtel stake

Contributor
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's Telstra Corporation said on Friday it expects to recognise an impairment charge of about A$300 million ($195.12 million) against its investment in a 35% stake in the Foxtel joint venture with Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.

May 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Telstra Corporation TLS.AX said on Friday it expects to recognise an impairment charge of about A$300 million ($195.12 million) against its investment in a 35% stake in the Foxtel joint venture with Rupert Murdoch's News Corp NWSA.O.

Telstra's decision follows the write down in value of Foxtel by News Corp a few hours earlier.

The company said the impairment charge is expected to write down the value of Telstra’s share in Foxtel to about A$450 million from A$750 million.

($1 = 1.5375 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWSA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular