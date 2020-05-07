Australia's Telstra to book $195 mln impairment charge on Foxtel stake

May 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Telstra Corporation TLS.AX said on Friday it expects to recognise an impairment charge of about A$300 million ($195.12 million) against its investment in a 35% stake in the Foxtel joint venture with Rupert Murdoch's News Corp NWSA.O.

Telstra's decision follows the write down in value of Foxtel by News Corp a few hours earlier.

The company said the impairment charge is expected to write down the value of Telstra’s share in Foxtel to about A$450 million from A$750 million.

($1 = 1.5375 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

