Australia's Telstra to beef up contract staff, freeze job cuts

March 20 (Reuters) - Telstra Corp Ltd TLS.AX said on Friday it will hire 1,000 temporary contractors to handle the growing volumes at its call centres and freeze any job cuts for the next six months at a time where other companies are cutting back amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Australia's largest telecom company will also bring forward A$500 million ($284.10 million) in capital spending to this year from the second half of fiscal 2021.

($1 = 1.7599 Australian dollars)

