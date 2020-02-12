Australia's Telstra posts 7.6% fall in half-year profit

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's largest telecom firm Telstra Corp posted a 7.6% fall in its half-year profit on Thursday, hurt by continued pressure from the rollout of a state-owned broadband network and higher competition in the mobile market.

Net profit fell to A$1.14 billion ($767.90 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, from A$1.23 billion a year earlier.

Telstra declared total interim dividend of 8 Australian cents per share.

($1 = 1.4846 Australian dollars)

