Australia's Telstra posts 7.6% fall in half-year profit

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australia's largest telecom firm Telstra Corp TLS.AX posted a 7.6% fall in its half-year profit on Thursday, hurt by continued pressure from the rollout of a state-owned broadband network and higher competition in the mobile market.

Net profit fell to A$1.14 billion ($767.90 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, from A$1.23 billion a year earlier.

Telstra declared total interim dividend of 8 Australian cents per share.

($1 = 1.4846 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.