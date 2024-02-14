Australia's Telstra posts 11% jump in first-half net profit

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Australia's top telecom firm Telstra Group TLS.AX reported an 11.4% jump in first-half profit on Thursday, helped by strong performance in its mobile, fixed line and infrastructure segments.

The Melbourne-based firm's profit attributable to shareholders came in at A$964 million for the six months ended December 31, compared with A$865 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Adwitiya Srivastava and Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

