Australia's Telstra plans to cut 472 jobs

SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Australian telecom company Telstra TLS.AX said on Thursday it planned to cut 472 jobs due to proposed changes from digitisation and automation.

"If the change proceeds, it will see some of our people leave the organisation and the creation of new roles, with a net reduction of around 472 jobs," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

