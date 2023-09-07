Australia's Telstra confirms bidding for Versent

Adds details on Telstra statement in paragraph 2 and 4

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Telstra Group TLS.AX is bidding for cloud consulting company Versent, Australia's biggest telecom firm said on Friday, confirming a report by the Australian Financial Review.

The AFR report said on Thursday that the Versent acquisition will be for about A$400 million ($255 million).

"Telstra confirms it is participating in the process," the company said, while calling references on the value of its offer as "speculative".

Versent provides cloud transformation and security products and services. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

There was no certainty of a transaction, Telstra added.

($1 = 1.5686 Australian dollars)

