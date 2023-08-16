Australia's Telstra annual profit rises 14% on mobile business boost

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Telstra TLS.AX posted a 14% jump in its annual profit on Thursday, boosted by strong performance at its mobile business and an increase in postpaid prices, even as inflation drove up costs.

The country's largest telecoms firm said profit attributable for the year ended June 30 was A$1.93 billion ($1.24 billion), compared with A$1.69 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average estimated A$1.85 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.5571 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura and Ayushman Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

