News & Insights

US Markets

Australia's Telix Pharmaceuticals jumps on potential US listing

Credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ

January 04, 2024 — 05:02 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Recasts paragraph 1, adds share move in paragraph 2; background in paragraph 6

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Australia's Telix Pharmaceuticals TLX.AX advanced on Friday after the oncology firm said that it was planning an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States and listing on the Nasdaq.

Telix rose as much as 4.1% to trade at A$9.92 per share, poised for its best day since Dec. 12 as at 0020 GMT.

The company, however, did not disclose the number of American Depositary Shares to be issued or a timeline for the listing.

"There can be no assurance as to the occurrence, timing, pricing and/or completion of such an offering or listing," the company said.

No final decision has been made in respect of the Nasdaq listing, the company added.

Higher interest rates caused by stubbornly elevated inflationary risks along with geopolitical tensions had dampened the sentiment for IPOs in 2023, although market participants expect a turnaround this year.

Ordinary shares of the Melbourne-based company, which has a market value of A$3.07 billion ($2.06 billion), will remain listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

($1 = 1.4921 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.