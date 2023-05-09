Australia's TechnologyOne halts trading after being hit by cyber attack

Updates with company comment, more details on illegal access, context on cyber attacks in Australia throughout

May 10 (Reuters) - Australia's TechnologyOne Ltd TNE.AX said on Wednesday it had detected an unauthorised third-party access to its back-office systems, becoming the latest target in a series of cyber attacks that has bogged companies in the country since last year.

"TechnologyOne's customer-facing SaaS platform is not connected to the Microsoft 365 system, and therefore, has not been impacted," the enterprise software maker reassured its customers in an exchange filing.

