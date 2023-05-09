Australia's TechnologyOne detects illegal access to back-office systems

May 10 (Reuters) - Australia's TechnologyOne Ltd TNE.AX said on Wednesday it had detected an unauthorised third-party access to its back-office systems, becoming the latest target in a series of cyberattacks that has bogged companies in the country since last year.

