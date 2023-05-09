News & Insights

Australia's TechnologyOne detects illegal access to back-office systems

May 09, 2023 — 07:29 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Australia's TechnologyOne Ltd TNE.AX said on Wednesday it had detected an unauthorised third-party access to its back-office systems, becoming the latest target in a series of cyberattacks that has bogged companies in the country since last year.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.