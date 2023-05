May 12 (Reuters) - Software maker TechnologyOne Ltd TNE.AX said on Friday that its customer facing software-as-a-service platform was not connected to the internal back-office system that came under cyber attack.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

