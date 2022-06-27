Australia's Tassal Group gets $720 mln buyout bid from Cooke Inc

June 28 (Reuters) - Australia's Tassal Group TGR.AX said on Tuesday it has received a non-binding takeover bid from Canadian aquaculture firm Cooke Inc, valuing the seafood supplier at A$1.04 billion ($719.89 million).

Tassal's board has evaluated the proposal and chose not to engage with Cooke, it added.

($1 = 1.4447 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

