Australia's Tassal Group gets $720 mln buyout bid from Cooke Inc

Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Australia's Tassal Group said on Tuesday it has received a non-binding takeover bid from Canadian aquaculture firm Cooke Inc, valuing the seafood supplier at A$1.04 billion ($719.89 million).

Tassal's board has evaluated the proposal and chose not to engage with Cooke, it added.

($1 = 1.4447 Australian dollars)

