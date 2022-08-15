Australia's Tassal accepts sweetened $1.2 bln bid from Canada's Cooke

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tassal Group TGR.AX said on Tuesday it had accepted a sweetened A$5.23 per share takeover offer from Canadian aquaculture company Cooke Inc, giving the Australia-based salmon producer an enterprise value of A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion).

($1 = 1.4251 Australian dollars)

