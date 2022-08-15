Oil
Australia's Tassal accepts sweetened $1.2 bln bid from Canada's Cooke

Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

Tassal Group said on Tuesday it had accepted a sweetened A$5.23 per share takeover offer from Canadian aquaculture company Cooke Inc, giving the Australia-based salmon producer an enterprise value of A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion).

($1 = 1.4251 Australian dollars)

