Australia's Tassal accepts sweetened $1.2 bln bid from Canada's Cooke
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Tassal Group TGR.AX said on Tuesday it had accepted a sweetened A$5.23 per share takeover offer from Canadian aquaculture company Cooke Inc, giving the Australia-based salmon producer an enterprise value of A$1.70 billion ($1.19 billion).
($1 = 1.4251 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
