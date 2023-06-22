News & Insights

Australia's Tamboran signs deals to supply LNG to BP and Shell

June 22, 2023 — 09:40 pm EDT

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

June 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Tamboran Resources TBN.AX on Friday announced two non-binding agreements to supply 4.4 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas a year to BP BP.L and Shell SHEL.L from its proposed Northern Territory LNG (NTLNG) project.

Under the memorandum of understandings (MOUs) singed with BP Singapore and Shell Eastern Trading, Tamboran will supply 2.2 million tonnes of LNG per annum (MTPA) each over a 20-year period from the NTLNG project.

"Securing these MOUs with BP and Shell is a significant step in progressing the proposed NTLNG development at Middle Arm," Tamboran CEO Joel Riddle said in a statement.

The company expects a formal execution of the LNG sale and purchase agreements in 2025 and is currently targeting first LNG production from the NTLNG project by 2030.

Tamboran had previously said the NTLNG project represents the first fully integrated onshore LNG development in Northern Australia, where upstream, midstream and downstream production and processing are based in the Northern Territory.

