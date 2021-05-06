Oil
Australia's Tabcorp receives revised proposal from Apollo Management

Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Australia's Tabcorp Holdings Ltd on Thursday said it received a revised proposal from Apollo Management on behalf of affiliated investment funds for the acquisition of its wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion ($2.71 billion).

Tabcorp's wagering and media business has been struggling from closed betting shops and cancelled sporting events due to COVID-19 restrictions.

($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)

