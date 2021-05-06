Australia's Tabcorp receives revised proposal from Apollo Management
May 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Tabcorp Holdings Ltd TAH.AX on Thursday said it received a revised proposal from Apollo Management APO.N on behalf of affiliated investment funds for the acquisition of its wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion ($2.71 billion).
Tabcorp's wagering and media business has been struggling from closed betting shops and cancelled sporting events due to COVID-19 restrictions.
($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars)
