Oil
APO

Australia's Tabcorp gets revised proposal from Apollo Management

Contributor
Nikhil Subba Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL MUNOZ

Apollo Management has revised its offer to buy Australian betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's wagering and media business to A$3.5 billion ($2.71 billion), intensifying a bidding war with Britain's Entain.

Adds details, background

May 6 (Reuters) - Apollo Management APO.N has revised its offer to buy Australian betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's TAH.AX wagering and media business to A$3.5 billion ($2.71 billion), intensifying a bidding war with Britain's Entain ENT.L.

Tabcorp said on Thursday Apollo's revised proposal involves a possible acquisition of its wagering and media business along with its gaming services unit for a combined value of A$4 billion. Alternatively, it has also proposed to acquire only the wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion.

The offer comes on the heels of Entain's ENT.L sweetened A$3.5 billion proposal in April, as the British sports betting firm seeks to gain a larger foothold in Australia's regulated betting market.

Closure of betting shops and cancelled sporting events due to COVID-19-led curbs hurt Tabcorp's wagering and media business, prompting the company to begin a review of the segment and its gaming services business in March.

The board has not yet formed a view on the merits of Apollo's revised proposal and will assess the deal, Tabcorp said.

($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APO ENT

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular