Australia's Tabcorp gets revised proposal from Apollo Management

Adds details, background

May 6 (Reuters) - Apollo Management APO.N has revised its offer to buy Australian betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's TAH.AX wagering and media business to A$3.5 billion ($2.71 billion), intensifying a bidding war with Britain's Entain ENT.L.

Tabcorp said on Thursday Apollo's revised proposal involves a possible acquisition of its wagering and media business along with its gaming services unit for a combined value of A$4 billion. Alternatively, it has also proposed to acquire only the wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion.

The offer comes on the heels of Entain's ENT.L sweetened A$3.5 billion proposal in April, as the British sports betting firm seeks to gain a larger foothold in Australia's regulated betting market.

Closure of betting shops and cancelled sporting events due to COVID-19-led curbs hurt Tabcorp's wagering and media business, prompting the company to begin a review of the segment and its gaming services business in March.

The board has not yet formed a view on the merits of Apollo's revised proposal and will assess the deal, Tabcorp said.

($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Nikhil.Subba@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Nikhil.Subba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.