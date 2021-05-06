Australia's Tabcorp gets revised proposal from Apollo Management

Adds details, background
May 6 (Reuters) - Apollo Management APO.N has revised its offer to buy Australian betting firm Tabcorp Holdings Ltd's TAH.AX wagering and media business to A$3.5 billion ($2.71 billion), intensifying a bidding war with Britain's Entain ENT.L.
Tabcorp said on Thursday Apollo's revised proposal involves a possible acquisition of its wagering and media business along with its gaming services unit for a combined value of A$4 billion. Alternatively, it has also proposed to acquire only the wagering and media business for A$3.5 billion.
The offer comes on the heels of Entain's ENT.L sweetened A$3.5 billion proposal in April, as the British sports betting firm seeks to gain a larger foothold in Australia's regulated betting market.
Closure of betting shops and cancelled sporting events due to COVID-19-led curbs hurt Tabcorp's wagering and media business, prompting the company to begin a review of the segment and its gaming services business in March.
The board has not yet formed a view on the merits of Apollo's revised proposal and will assess the deal, Tabcorp said.
($1 = 1.2905 Australian dollars)
