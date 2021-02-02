Australia's Tabcorp confirms proposals for potential sale of wagering arm; shares jump

Contributor
Shruti Sonal Reuters
Published

Tabcorp Holdings Ltd said on Tuesday it had received multiple proposals for a potential sale of its wagering and media business, sending shares of the betting firm close to a one-year high.

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd TAH.AX said on Tuesday it had received multiple proposals for a potential sale of its wagering and media business, sending shares of the betting firm close to a one-year high.

The company's shares jumped as much as 11.7% to A$4.58, hitting their highest since February last year.

Tabcorp's wagering arm has come under pressure from intensifying competition as the industry faces a shift to online betting from traditional retail betting.

The company has also been hit by coronavirus-induced closures of betting shops and cancellation of sporting events, forcing it to take measures to shore up its balance sheet, including the sale of a 11.6% stake in smaller peer Jumbo Interactive Ltd JIN.AX.

The proposals were confidential, indicative, non-binding and there is no certainty any transaction will occur, Tabcorp said. It did not name the interested parties.

The Melbourne-based company added its board was assessing the proposals and will provide an update in due course.

Local media had first reported on the proposals and a plan involving the demerger of the wagering arm. (https://bit.ly/2MrcEKz)

Tabcorp said in November it had not received any proposals yet for the company or the wagering arm.

(Reporting by Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shruti.Sonal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @shrutisonal26))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More