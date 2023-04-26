Australia's Syrah sees $539 mln for Louisiana plant expansion, shares slide

Adds further details, background, shares

April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Syrah Resources Ltd SYR.AX said on Thursday it expects capital costs of $539 million to expand its Louisiana-based facility that produces graphite-based active anode material (AAM), a key component for lithium-ion batteries.

The graphite producer has confirmed an expansion is technically viable but it is yet to secure full funding for the development. Shares fell about 8.5% against a broader market decline of 0.4%.

Syrah said it would progress engineering and permitting for the expansion project "which remains contingent on the execution of offtake and funding commitments."

The company is expanding Vidalia's production capacity to 45,000 tonnes per annum, as it prepares for a final investment decision (FID) proposal by no later than December 2023.

In July last year, the U.S. Energy Department closed a $102.1 million loan to the company for the facility's expansion, which is expected to supply about 5% of the AAM required by North American battery manufacturing facilities.

Syrah also executed a new convertible note deed with pension fund AustralianSuper for up to A$150 million ($99.03 million), proceeds from which will partly go towards preparing Vidalia for the FID proposal, it said in a separate announcement.

