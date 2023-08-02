Australia's Syrah Resources signs graphite supply deals with US firms

Adds details on the deal and background in paragraphs 2-5

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Australian graphite explorer Syrah Resources Ltd SYR.AX said on Thursday it had executed agreements with two U.S.-based companies for the supply of graphite from its Balama operations in Mozambique.

The offtake agreements, signed with Graphex Technologies and Westwater Resources for multi-year terms, aim to supply natural graphite from the company's Balama mine to active anode material (AAM) processing facilities in the United States.

Graphite anodes' popularity has soared as companies race to secure supplies of battery materials used in electric vehicles amid a global push towards cleaner transportation and fuel.

In 2021, Syrah signed a deal to supply anode materials to Tesla TSLA.O, with an option to purchase more.

Syrah, which is building Vidalia processing facility in Louisiana, also signed agreements with a Ford Motor Co joint venture with South Korea's SK On as well as LG Energy Solution 373220.KS for future anode material supplies from the U.S. plant.

