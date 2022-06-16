World Markets

Australia's Syrah Resources resumes movement on key Mozambique route after attacks

Himanshi Akhand Reuters
Australia's Syrah Resources said on Friday movement on a key transport route in Mozambique had resumed more than a week after it was suspended following insurgent attacks near its Balama graphite mine.

The miner had last week suspended logistics and personnel movements on the primary route in northern Mozambique due to security concerns in Cabo Delgado province, about 200 kilometers (124.3 miles) from the Balama mine.

Syrah said operations at Balama were unaffected by the travel restrictions and movement had resumed following direct monitoring and security assessments from "qualified third parties".

Shares of the company gave up 3.7% by 0212 GMT in a weaker broader market .AXJO, and have fallen about 23% since last week's suspension.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

