Australia's Syrah Resources resumes movement on key Mozambique route after attacks

June 17 (Reuters) - Australia's Syrah Resources SYR.AX said on Friday movement on a key transport route in Mozambique had resumed more than a week after it was suspended following insurgent attacks near its Balama graphite mine.

The miner had last week suspended logistics and personnel movements on the primary route in northern Mozambique due to security concerns in Cabo Delgado province, about 200 kilometers (124.3 miles) from the Balama mine.

Syrah said operations at Balama were unaffected by the travel restrictions and movement had resumed following direct monitoring and security assessments from "qualified third parties".

Shares of the company gave up 3.7% by 0212 GMT in a weaker broader market .AXJO, and have fallen about 23% since last week's suspension.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.