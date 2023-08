Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Syrah Resources SYR.AX said on Wednesday it has signed a deal with South Korea's Samsung SDI 006400.KS for the evaluation of natural graphite active anode supply from Syrah's facility in Louisiana, United States.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.