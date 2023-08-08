Australia's Syrah Resources inks deal with Samsung SDI to assess anode material supply

Adds details on deal in paragraphs 2, 4 and 5

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Syrah Resources SYR.AX said on Wednesday it has entered into a deal with South Korea's Samsung SDI 006400.KS for evaluation of natural graphite active anode supply from Syrah's Vidalia facility in Louisiana, United States.

Under the deal, both companies would look to test and qualify active anode material, to finalise, by no later than July 10, 2024, to enter a binding offtake agreement for up to 10,000 tonnes per annum, starting from 2026.

Natural graphite active anode material is used in manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, and can be produced at a lower cost with reduced environmental impact.

The graphite producer also said it was targeting readiness for a final investment decision on the expansion of the vertically integrated Vidalia facility's production capacity to at least 45 ktpa during the second half of 2023.

A definitive feasibility study on the expansion was completed in April.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

