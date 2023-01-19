Australia's Super Retail Group faces legal action over worker pay

(Adds statements from FWO, background)
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Super Retail
Group
The Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO) alleged that the company underpaid individual employees by as much as A$34,500 between January 2017 and March 2019, with aggregate underpayments amounting to about A$1.14 million ($787,512.00).
Super Retail said it self-reported the matter to the FWO in 2018, and has since paid back more than A$52.7 million ($36.42 million) in entitlements and interest, under a backpayment program.
The watchdog has also sued retail giants Coles
"The breaches alleged in this case – inadequate annual salaries for employees stretching across multiple years – have become a persistent issue for businesses across many industries," said Sandra Parker, head of the FWO.
According to the FWO, Super Retail faces maximum penalties of A$630,000 for the alleged "serious contraventions", and A$63,000 per breach for other contraventions. ($1 = 1.4476 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Maju Samuel and Devika Syamnath) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SUPER RETAIL LAWSUIT (UPDATE 1)
