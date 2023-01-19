Australia's Super Retail Group faces lawsuit over workers' pay

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Super Retail
Group
The retailer said it had undertaken a backpayment program for the affected workers, and paid back more than A$52.7 million ($36.42 million) in entitlements. ($1 = 1.4470 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SUPER RETAIL LAWSUIT (URGENT)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.