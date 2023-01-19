Australia's Super Retail Group faces lawsuit over workers' pay

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Australian retailer Super Retail Group said on Friday the country's industrial relations watchdog, the Fair Work Ombudsman, had filed proceedings against it related to "pay arrangements" of its employees.

The retailer said it had undertaken a backpayment program for the affected workers, and paid back more than A$52.7 million ($36.42 million) in entitlements. ($1 = 1.4470 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SUPER RETAIL LAWSUIT (URGENT)

