Australia's Suncorp to sell vehicle repair unit to AMA Group for $283 mln

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Australian insurer Suncorp Ltd SUN.AX said on Tuesday it has agreed sell its vehicle repair business to smash repairer AMA Group Ltd AMA.AX for A$420 million ($283.50 million).

Suncorp also agreed to sell its auto parts supplier ACM Parts to AMA for A$20 million, it said in the statement.

($1 = 1.4815 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

