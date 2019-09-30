Australia's Suncorp to sell vehicle repair unit to AMA Group for $283 mln

Australian insurer Suncorp Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed sell its vehicle repair business to smash repairer AMA Group Ltd for A$420 million ($283.50 million).

Suncorp also agreed to sell its auto parts supplier ACM Parts to AMA for A$20 million, it said in the statement.

($1 = 1.4815 Australian dollars)

