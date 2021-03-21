Australia's Suncorp says Sydney flood claims to rise, too early to estimate costs

March 22 (Reuters) - Insurer Suncorp Group SUN.AX said on Monday it was too early to estimate the costs from the worst flooding Sydney has faced in 60 years and has received 1,300 claims so far.

It expects the number of claims to rise in the coming days. For fiscal 2021, Suncorp has set aside A$950 million ($734.07 million) as its natural hazard allowance.

($1 = 1.2942 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

