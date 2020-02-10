Australia's Suncorp posts a surge in H1 profit

Published

Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd on Tuesday said its first-half net profit more than doubled, helped by the sale of its units and a strong reinsurance programme.

The company's net profit rose to A$642 million ($428.92 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, from A$250 million a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 26 cents per share.

($1 = 1.4968 Australian dollars)

