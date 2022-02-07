Australia's Suncorp posts 29% drop in first half cash earnings

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group SUN.AX reported a 29.1% drop in its first half cash earnings on Tuesday, hurt by rising cost of claims due to adverse weather, and expects its natural hazard costs for fiscal 2022 to be around A$1.08 bln ($769.28 mln).

The country's second-biggest insurer by market value posted a cash earnings of A$361 million for the first half of fiscal 2022, down from A$509 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.4039 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

