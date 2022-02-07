SUN

Australia's Suncorp posts 29% drop in first half cash earnings

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's Suncorp Group reported a 29.1% drop in its first half cash earnings on Tuesday, hurt by rising cost of claims due to adverse weather, and expects its natural hazard costs for fiscal 2022 to be around A$1.08 bln ($769.28 mln).

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group SUN.AX reported a 29.1% drop in its first half cash earnings on Tuesday, hurt by rising cost of claims due to adverse weather, and expects its natural hazard costs for fiscal 2022 to be around A$1.08 bln ($769.28 mln).

The country's second-biggest insurer by market value posted a cash earnings of A$361 million for the first half of fiscal 2022, down from A$509 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.4039 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Tejaswi.Marthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SUN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More