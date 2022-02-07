Australia's Suncorp posts 29% drop in cash earnings on higher claims

Adds background, details on profit

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group SUN.AX on Tuesday reported a 29% drop in first-half cash earnings as adverse weather conditions drove up claims and said it expected natural hazard costs for the full year to be around A$1.08 bln ($769.28 mln).

The natural hazard costs estimate was below the lower end of a guidance range of A$1.11 billion to A$1.13 billion issued in November.

The home and motor insurer has grappled with pressure from severe flooding in Australia in the last two years, forcing it to raise its allowances. It received more than 50,000 natural hazard claims from 19 separate weather events in the first half.

Suncorp recorded a natural hazard claims cost of A$695 million, which was A$205 million more than the estimate for the first half.

The country's second-biggest insurer by market value posted cash earnings of A$361 million, down from A$509 million a year ago.

The Brisbane-based company's net profit after tax fell nearly 21% to A$388 million. It announced an interim dividend of 23 Australian cents per share, down from 26 Australian cents per share last year.

($1 = 1.4039 Australian dollars)

