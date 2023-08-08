Australia's Suncorp Group's annual cash earnings rise 86.3%

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group SUN.AX posted an 86.3% rise in its full-year cash earnings on Wednesday, on the back of top-line growth across the group, alongside improved underlying margins and a significant turnaround in investment returns.

The country's second-biggest insurer by market value posted cash earnings of A$1.25 billion ($817.38 million) for the full year ended June 30, compared with A$673 million a year earlier.

($1 = 1.5295 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.