Australia's Suncorp Group first-half cash earnings rises 63%

February 07, 2023 — 03:48 pm EST

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd SUN.AX posted a near 63% rise in its half-year cash earnings on Wednesday helped by improvement in underlying margins and positive investment returns.

The country's second-biggest insurer by market value posted cash earnings of A$588 million ($408.37 million) for the six months ended December, compared with A$361 million a year ago.

($1 = 1.4399 Australian dollars)

