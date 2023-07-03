News & Insights

SUN

Australia's Suncorp forecasts rise in FY24 catastrophe reinsurance costs

July 03, 2023 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Australian general insurer Suncorp Group Ltd SUN.AX said on Tuesday that it expects costs associated with catastrophe reinsurance premiums to increase in fiscal 2024 on the back of adverse weather events through the La Niña cycle in recent years.

The combined cost of fiscal 2024 catastrophe reinsurance premiums and the natural hazard allowance is forecast to increase by 12% to A$1.36 billion as compared with last year, Suncorp said.

Group natural hazard experience for fiscal 2023 is expected between A$1.25 billion ($833.75 million) and A$1.28 billion against a previous allowance of A$1.16 billion, the company added.

($1 = 1.4993 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SUN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.