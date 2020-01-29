Australia's Suncorp expects bushfire, hailstorm costs to stay within provision

Australia's Suncorp Group said on Thursday that costs from the devastating bushfires, hailstorms and heavy rainfall across the country will likely be capped at A$300 million ($205 million) and stay within its full-year provision.
