Australia's Strike Energy says its takeover offer for Warrego higher than Hancock's

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

January 05, 2023 — 06:19 pm EST

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Australian gas producer Strike Energy STX.AX said on Friday that its takeover offer for Perth-based Warrego Energy WGO.AX is at a premium to Hancock Energy's sweetened offer.

Strike's all-scrip bid of 37.5 Australian cents per share, based on its closing share price on Jan. 5, represents a 4.2% premium to Hancock's sweetened 36 Australian cents-per-share offer announced on Thursday.

