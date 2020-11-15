ASX

Australia's stock exchange to not reopen on Monday after data issue

Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australia's stock exchange halted trade 20 minutes after opening on Monday due to issues with market data and trading will resume at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (2300 GMT Monday), the bourse operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX said.

The ASX said the underlying cause of the issue, which impacted "partition 3 securities", has been identified. It said further information would be available shortly.

