ASX

Australia's stock exchange fixes announcement platform issues

Contributor
Nikhil Kurian Nainan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australia's stock exchange operator told Reuters its market announcement platform experienced "issues" on Thursday morning that have since been resolved.

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australia's stock exchange operator told Reuters its market announcement platform experienced "issues" on Thursday morning that have since been resolved.

Operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX did not reveal what the issues were, but a spokesman said "this has now been resolved and announcements are being released."

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ASX

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More