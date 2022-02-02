Australia's stock exchange fixes announcement platform issues

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Australia's stock exchange operator told Reuters its market announcement platform experienced "issues" on Thursday morning that have since been resolved.

Operator ASX Ltd ASX.AX did not reveal what the issues were, but a spokesman said "this has now been resolved and announcements are being released."

(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((NikhilKurian.Nainan@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NikhilKurianN;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.