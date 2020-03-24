Australia's Star Entertainment to stand down 90% of staff

March 25 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group Ltd SGR.AX said on Wednesday it will be standing down 90% of its 9,000 staff due to casino closures mandated by the Australian government to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The casino operator said senior management will also be included in the temporary stand downs.

