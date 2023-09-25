Australia's Star Entertainment to raise $481 mln in equity

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX said on Monday it was raising A$750 million ($481.43 million) via equity placement under its broader refinancing process to improve its funding arrangements and capital structure.

($1 = 1.5579 Australian dollars)

