SGH

Australia's Star Entertainment to defend class action over 'deceptive conduct'

Contributor
Riya Sharma Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australia's Star Entertainment Group faces a class action over allegations that it failed to comply with disclosure requirements, the company said on Wednesday, amid a public inquiry into the group's casino operations in Sydney.

March 30 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX faces a class action over allegations that it failed to comply with disclosure requirements, the company said on Wednesday, amid a public inquiry into the group's casino operations in Sydney.

The lawsuit claimed Star Entertainment had engaged in "misleading or deceptive conduct" between March 29, 2016 and March 16, 2022 about its systems, controls, operations and regulatory risks in Australia, the casino operator said in a statement.

Star Entertainment, whose shares have dropped more than 12% so far this year, said it intends to defend the proceedings.

The lawsuit, launched by Melbourne-based law firm Slater & Gordon SGH.AX in the Supreme Court of Victoria, comes amid a public inquiry into the casino operator's competency to hold its casino licence in Sydney, after media reports of possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SGH

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters