Australia's Star Entertainment swings to annual profit on improved revenue

Adds details on results in paragraphs 2-6, background in paragraph 7, outlook in paragraphs 8-9

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX swung to an annual profit on Tuesday, as the embattled casino operator saw improvements in its revenue despite operating restrictions and higher regulatory scrutiny.

Star Entertainment logged marginal improvements in revenue across all segments, which helped offset headwinds from regulatory restrictions on its Sydney operations and stiff competition from bigger rival Crown Resort that started operating in the same city last August.

The Brisbane-headquartered Star Entertainment posted a gross revenue of A$1.87 billion ($1.20 billion) for the year ended June 30, a 22% surge from the year-ago period.

The casino operator posted a net profit after tax attributable, before significant items, of A$41 million for the year ended June 30, versus a loss of A$31 million a year earlier.

The cash-strapped company posted a statutory net loss after tax of A$2.44 billion, compared with a loss of A$199 million a year earlier due to an impairment charge of A$2.48 billion excluding taxes.

Star Entertainment said it had to write down significant items from volatile operating conditions at its Sydney operations, regulatory and legal costs as well as debt restructuring expenses.

Earlier this month, the company secured concessions on casino duty rates in a deal with the New South Wales state, which also included a transition plan to give it more time to stabilise operations surrounding its Sydney casino.

It projected fiscal 2024 capital expenditures to be within the range of A$100 million to A$120 million, stating that it plans to provide an update on the debt refinancing process in the months ahead.

Star Entertainment had a net debt of A$596 million, as of June 30, a reduction from its debt levels of A$1.11 billion as seen at end-2022.

($1 = 1.5555 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair and Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.