May 10 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX said on Monday it had proposed to buy rival Crown Resorts Ltd CWN.AX by offering 2.68 of its shares for each Crown share.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

