Australia's Star Entertainment outlines plan to address failings in Sydney casino

Himanshi Akhand Reuters
Published

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX said on Tuesday it has developed a comprehensive remediation plan outlining immediate actions to address its "root-cause failings", after an inquiry found the casino operator unfit to hold a casino license in Sydney.

