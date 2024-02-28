Australia's Star Entertainment logs 43% fall in first-half profit

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX on Thursday posted a drop in first-half profit, as the cash-strapped casino operator was hurt by weaker consumer discretionary spending and higher competition.

The company posted A$25 million ($16.24 million) in normalised net profit after tax attributable for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$43.6 million last year.

That beat a profit of A$15.3 million as per LSEG IBES data.

($1 = 1.5394 Australian dollars)

