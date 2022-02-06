Australia's Star Entertainment forecasts half-year loss

Adds background and outlook details

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX forecast on Monday a net loss for its first half, dented by pandemic-related property shutdowns and a A$13 million ($9.21 million) provision to remediate employees who had been underpaid over six years.

Star said it has identified underpayment of wages to current and former employees over a period of six years, and has now started a remediation process.

It added that in some cases, annual salaries paid to employees did not sufficiently compensate them for overtime and other such entitlements.

The country's second-biggest casino operator, which is currently in the middle of investigations over alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos, expects a normalised net loss of between A$73 million and A$75 million for the half year.

The prevalence of the Omicron coronavirus variant impacted trading results in December and January, Star said, adding that it expects to record a normalised EBITDA between A$28 million and A$30 million in the first half of fiscal 2022.

($1 = 1.4120 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

