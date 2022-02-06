Australia's Star Entertainment forecasts half-year loss

Contributor
Harish Sridharan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Star Entertainment Group forecast on Monday a net loss for its first half, dented by pandemic-related property shutdowns and a A$13 million ($9.21 million) provision to remediate employees who had been underpaid over six years.

Adds background and outlook details

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX forecast on Monday a net loss for its first half, dented by pandemic-related property shutdowns and a A$13 million ($9.21 million) provision to remediate employees who had been underpaid over six years.

Star said it has identified underpayment of wages to current and former employees over a period of six years, and has now started a remediation process.

It added that in some cases, annual salaries paid to employees did not sufficiently compensate them for overtime and other such entitlements.

The country's second-biggest casino operator, which is currently in the middle of investigations over alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at its casinos, expects a normalised net loss of between A$73 million and A$75 million for the half year.

The prevalence of the Omicron coronavirus variant impacted trading results in December and January, Star said, adding that it expects to record a normalised EBITDA between A$28 million and A$30 million in the first half of fiscal 2022.

($1 = 1.4120 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Harish.Sridharan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More