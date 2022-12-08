Australia's Star Entertainment fined $67.92 mln on disciplinary grounds

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Queensland government on Friday slapped penalties totalling A$100 million ($67.92 million) on Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX after findings proved that the casino operator did not meet disciplinary requirements.

