Australia's Star Entertainment fined $67.92 mln on disciplinary grounds

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 08, 2022 — 09:04 pm EST

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Queensland government on Friday slapped penalties totalling A$100 million ($67.92 million) on Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX after findings proved that the casino operator did not meet disciplinary requirements.

($1 = 1.4723 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.