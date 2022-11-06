Australia's Star Entertainment faces second class action suit over compliance

Updates with details on class action

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group Ltd SGR.AX on Monday said it faces a second class action lawsuit over allegations of failure to comply with disclosure requirements regarding anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing rules.

The lawsuit also accuses Star of failing to disclose relevant information to the market and "conducted its affairs contrary to the interests of the members of The Star as a whole", according to the statement.

