Australia's Star Entertainment appoints Robert Cooke as CEO

June 29 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment SGR.AX appointed Tyro Payments TYR.AX head Robert Cooke as its chief executive on Wednesday, saying his experience in the financial services industry would help it steer through a period of intense regulatory scrutiny.

The appointment comes three months after Matt Bekier stepped down as the casino operator's CEO in the wake of multiple inquiries over possible breaches of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws at the company's casinos.

"There are challenges for The Star that have been well documented. They will be my priority and focus," Cooke said.

In a separate statement, Tyro Payments said Cooke had served a six-month notice period, stating that he would step down as the payments terminal provider's CEO.

