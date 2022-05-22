Australia's Star Entertainment appoints Geoff Hogg as acting CEO

Indranil Sarkar Reuters
May 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX on Monday appointed Geoff Hogg as acting chief executive officer, months after Matt Bekier resigned from the role amid an ongoing regulatory investigation into its casinos.

