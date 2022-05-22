Australia's Star Entertainment appoints Geoff Hogg as acting CEO

May 23 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group SGR.AX on Monday appointed Geoff Hogg as acting chief executive officer, months after Matt Bekier resigned from the role amid an ongoing regulatory investigation into its casinos.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

